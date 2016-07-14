版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 19:56 BJT

BRIEF-Peak Resorts Qtrly revenue $45.5 mln vs. $47.0 mln

July 14 Peak Resorts Inc

* Peak Resorts Inc Qtrly earnings per share $0.50

* reports Quarter and full-year 2016

* Peak Resorts Inc Qtrly revenue $45.5 million versus $47.0 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐