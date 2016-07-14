版本:
BRIEF-Simulations Plus posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.11

July 14 Simulations Plus Inc :

* Simulations plus reports third quarter FY2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly net revenues increased 1.2 pct to $6.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

