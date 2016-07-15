BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding H1 net sales up 3.7 pct at CHF 1.00 bln

July 15 EMS Chemie Holding AG :
* Says H1 net sales increased by 3.7 pct and net operating
income (EBIT) by 16.6 pct compared to previous year
* H1 consolidated net sales in Swiss Francs reached 1,002
million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion), which represents a growth
of 3.7 pct compared to previous year
* H1 net operating income (EBIT) closed at 264 million
francs which is 16.6 pct above previous year
* Due to the pleasing development of result and liquidity,
the Board of Directors intends to further increase the dividend
by 1.50 Swiss francs per share
* Will propose a dividend payment of total 15.00 francs per
share (initial announcement: 13.50 Swiss francs; previous year
12.00 Swiss francs)
* For 2016, EMS continues to expect slightly higher net
sales and now, a net operating income (EBIT) above previous year
Source text - bit.ly/29XczYu
($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)