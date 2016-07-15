BRIEF-American Express reports June credit card statistics

July 15 American Express Co

* June 30 days past due loans for USCS Card Member Loans 1.1 percent of total versus 0.9 percent in May

* June U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans net write-off rate principal only 1.2 percent versus 1.3 percent in May

* June USCS Card Member Loans net write-off rate principal only 1.3 percent versus 1.6 percent in May

* June 30 days past due loans for U.S. Small Business Card member loans 1.1 percent of total versus 1 percent in May