BRIEF-American Express reports June credit card statistics

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 American Express Co
* June 30 days past due loans for USCS Card Member Loans 1.1 percent of total versus 0.9 percent in May
* June U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans net write-off rate principal only 1.2 percent versus 1.3 percent in May
* June USCS Card Member Loans net write-off rate principal only 1.3 percent versus 1.6 percent in May
* June 30 days past due loans for U.S. Small Business Card member loans 1.1 percent of total versus 1 percent in May Source text (bit.ly/29YDgMj) Further company coverage:
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"