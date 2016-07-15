版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 02:15 BJT

BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card delinquency and charge-off rate for June

July 15 Citigroup Inc

* Credit card delinquency rate 1.47 percent at june end versus 1.44 percent at may end

* Credit card charge-offs 2.17 percent in june versus 2.81 percent in may - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2a4cDIL Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐