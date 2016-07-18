版本:
中国
2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-ARIA study shows superior efficacy of Triumeq for treatment-naïve women with HIV

July 18 Viiv Healthcare:

* ARIA study shows superior efficacy of Triumeq for treatment-naïve women living with HIV

* Both non-inferiority and superiority endpoints were met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

