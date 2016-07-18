BRIEF-SolarCity raises $345 million to finance new solar projects

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 SolarCity Corp
* SolarCity also expanded its existing debt aggregation facility to $760 million
* SolarCity raises $345 million to finance new solar projects
* Financing facilities cover capital cost of new equipment and installations
* Also expanded its existing debt aggregation facility to $760 million, an increase of $110 million
* SolarCity corp says added two new lenders to facility, which accounted for $70 million of $110 million upsize
* Expanded its Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) financing facility to accept five years of hedged SRECs
* SolarCity's capital markets team has raised more than $1.5 billion in project financing to date in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results