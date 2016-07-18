BRIEF-Ford says Europe COO to quit, adds CFO role to Smart Mobility unit

July 18 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford announces senior leadership changes

* Barb Samardzich, vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, elects to retire

* Steven Armstrong named vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, succeeding Samardzich

* Lyle Watters named vice president, Ford Motor Company and President, Ford South America, succeeding Armstrong; elected a corporate officer

* Neil Schloss adds new role of Chief Financial Officer, Ford Smart Mobility LLC