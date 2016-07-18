BRIEF-Ford says Europe COO to quit, adds CFO role to Smart Mobility unit

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford announces senior leadership changes
* Barb Samardzich, vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, elects to retire
* Steven Armstrong named vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe, succeeding Samardzich
* Lyle Watters named vice president, Ford Motor Company and President, Ford South America, succeeding Armstrong; elected a corporate officer
* Neil Schloss adds new role of Chief Financial Officer, Ford Smart Mobility LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results