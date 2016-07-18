BRIEF-FCA says cooperating with SEC probe into reporting of vehicle sales in US

July 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:

* it is cooperating with a SEC investigation into the reporting of vehicle unit sales to end customers in the US

* in its annual and quarterly financial statements FCA records revenues based on shipments to dealers and customers and not on reported vehicle unit sales to end customers

* inquiries into similar issues were recently made by the U.S. Department of Justice

* will cooperate fully with these investigations