BRIEF-FCA says cooperating with SEC probe into reporting of vehicle sales in US

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio
July 18 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says:
* it is cooperating with a SEC investigation into the reporting of vehicle unit sales to end customers in the US
* in its annual and quarterly financial statements FCA records revenues based on shipments to dealers and customers and not on reported vehicle unit sales to end customers
* inquiries into similar issues were recently made by the U.S. Department of Justice
* will cooperate fully with these investigations
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.