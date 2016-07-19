版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 14:24 BJT

BRIEF-Meyer Burger receives another order for around CHF 18 mln in China

July 19Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Said on Monday was awarded another important order for around 18 million Swiss francs ($18.32 million)by existing PV customer in China

* Delivery and commissioning of the equipment is expected in the fourth quarter 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9826 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐