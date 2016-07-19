BRIEF-Meyer Burger receives another order for around CHF 18 mln in China

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
July 19Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* Said on Monday was awarded another important order for around 18 million Swiss francs ($18.32 million)by existing PV customer in China
* Delivery and commissioning of the equipment is expected in the fourth quarter 2016
($1 = 0.9826 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.