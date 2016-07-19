版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Intouch Health appoints Joseph Devivo as new CEO

July 19 Intouch Health:

* Says Intouch Health announces new CEO

* Intouch Health says appointed Joseph M. Devivo as its new chief executive officer

* Says Devivo was most recently President, CEO and Director Of AngioDynamics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐