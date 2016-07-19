BRIEF-Pzena Investment Q2 non-gaap share $0.10 excluding items

July 19 Pzena Investment Management Inc

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted earnings per share $0.10

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue fell 10.4 percent to $26.4 million

* Average assets under management for Q2 of 2016 were $26.1 billion, an increase of 4.0% from $25.1 billion for Q1 of 2016

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)