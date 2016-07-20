版本:
BRIEF-Grupo Lamosa reaches deal to buy Ceramica San Lorenzo in South America

July 20 Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV :

* Said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Etex on acquisition of its ceramics coatings operations in South America for about $230 million

* The transaction includes the acquisition of six subsidiaries with operations in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Argentina

