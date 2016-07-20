BRIEF-Tupperware Brands reports qtrly GAAP earnings per share of $1.03

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 Tupperware Brands Corp :
* Tupperware Brands reports second quarter 2016 results; sales comparison up sequentially
* Q2 sales down 4% in dollars and up 3% in local currency
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.03
* Q2 sales $564.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 USD sales growth versus prior year down 2 percent - down 1 percent
* For FY, sales are expected to be about even in dollars (up 6 or 7% in local currency) in Tupperware North America
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP EPS in the range $4.18 - $4.28
* Sees FY 2016 EPS excluding items in the range $4.25-$4.35
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 USD sales growth versus prior year up 1% to up 3%
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 GAAP EPS excluding items $0.94 to $0.99 per share
* Tupperware Brands Corp sees Q3 EPS excluding items $0.77 to $0.82
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.30, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $517.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $559.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.