BRIEF-ExxonMobil to expand specialty elastomers capacity at Newport, Wales plant

July 20 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil to expand specialty elastomers capacity at Newport, Wales plant

* Project will expand company's global santoprene elastomers capacity by 25 percent

* Says project expected to be completed in late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

