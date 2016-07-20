BRIEF-Landstar System reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.76

July 20 Landstar System Inc :

* Landstar system reports second quarter revenue of $775 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 revenue $775 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Landstar's truckload services continued to experience significant pricing pressure throughout 2016 Q2"

* Number of loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q2 decreased 2 percent from 2015 Q2

* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 9 percent lower in 2016 Q2 compared to 2015 Q2

* Had earlier provided Q2 revenue guidance of $770 million to $820 million

* Had earlier provided Q2 EPS guidance of $0.80 to $0.85

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share payable on August 26, 2016