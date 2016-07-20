BRIEF-Landstar System reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.76

Russia's Detsky Mir says wants to float shares on Moscow Exchange
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
July 20 Landstar System Inc :
* Landstar system reports second quarter revenue of $775 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.76
* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.79 to $0.84
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 revenue $775 million versus I/B/E/S view $787.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Landstar's truckload services continued to experience significant pricing pressure throughout 2016 Q2"
* Number of loads hauled via truck in 2016 Q2 decreased 2 percent from 2015 Q2
* Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 9 percent lower in 2016 Q2 compared to 2015 Q2
* Had earlier provided Q2 revenue guidance of $770 million to $820 million
* Had earlier provided Q2 EPS guidance of $0.80 to $0.85
* Board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share payable on August 26, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.
* Implanet reports 2016 sales growth of +18 pct to 7.8 million euros ($8.3 million)