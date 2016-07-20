版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 06:24 BJT

BRIEF-Joy Global to sell Texas steel plate mill to Nucor Corp

July 20 Joy Global:

* Joy Global to sell Texas steel plate mill to Nucor Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

