BRIEF-Imax China says first half revenue for Greater China increased 25% to $55.1 mln

July 20 Imax China

* Reports interim 2016 financial results

* Increases 2016 installation guidance to 115 theatres for 2016, up from original 2016 guidance of 100 theatres

* first half revenue for Greater China increased 25% from prior-year period to $55.1 million

