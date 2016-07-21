版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Re approaching state-backed investment funds for sale of 1bln stg stake in Admin Re subsidiary - Sky News

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Swiss Re approaching state-backed investment funds for sale of 1bln stg stake in Admin Re subsidiary - Sky News, citing sources Source text: (bit.ly/29NLLfB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

