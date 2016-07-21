BRIEF-General Mills to close snacks manufacturing facility in Marília, Brazil - SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 General Mills Inc
* To eliminate excess capacity, will close snacks manufacturing facility in Marília, Brazil
* Expect closing of Vineland facility to be completed by end of 2019 with cost of about $67 million of which about $20 million will be cash
* Expect to pay about $7 million in cash related to restructuring international unit, anticipate completing actions by end of 2017
* In Q1 of fiscal 2017, General Mills announced plan to restructure certain product lines in its international segment
* Will close snacks making facility in Marília, Brazil and cease production for meals and snacks at facility in São Bernardo Do Campo, Brazil
* Will also cease production of certain underperforming snack products at facility in Nanjing, China
* In Q1 of fiscal 2017, reached a definitive agreement to sell plant in Martel, OH
* In Q1 of fiscal 2017, notified employees and union representatives at Vineland, NJ facility of tentative decision to close plant in fiscal 2018
* Definitive agreement to sell plant in Martel for approximately $18 million in cash
* Expect to incur approximately $42 million of charges related to restructuring international unit
* Expect to record a loss of approximately $11 million on sale of Martel plant in quarter in which transaction closes
* Actions will affect about 420 positions in Brazilian operations and approximately 440 positions in Greater China operations
* Expect to record approximately $34 million of additional expense in fiscal 2017, primarily fixed asset write-offs related to Vineland facility
* If implemented, Vineland closure will affect about 370 positions, and expect to record about $18 million of severance expense
* Action to sell plant in Martel will affect approximately 180 positions Source text (bit.ly/2adKI9M) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution