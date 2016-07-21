版本:
BRIEF-Howard Bancorp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.22

July 21 Howard Bancorp Inc :

* Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces results for second quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Qtrly net interest income $8.4 million versus $6.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

