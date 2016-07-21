BRIEF-ExxonMobil to buy Interoil for about $2.5 bln

July 21 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil to acquire Interoil in transaction worth more than $2.5 billion

* Boards of directors of both companies unanimously approve terms of agreement

* Exxonmobil to pay $45 per share plus additional cash payment based on elk-antelope resource size

* Acquisition adds to ExxonMobil resources in successful Papua New Guinea business

* Deal includes CRP of additional $7.07/share in cash per TCFE Gross Resource Certification of Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 TCFE, up to 10 TCFE

* Venturers and government to evaluate processing of gas from Elk-Antelope field by expanding PNG LNG project

* Oil Search transaction terminated

* Interoil board unanimously recommends that Interoil shareholders approve ExxonMobil transaction

* Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP served as legal advisers to ExxonMobil in relation to ExxonMobil transaction

* Previously scheduled special meeting of shareholders to vote for approval of Oil Search transaction has been cancelled

* Credit Suisse (Australia) Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS served as financial advisers to Interoil in relation to ExxonMobil deal

* CRP will be paid on completion of interim certification process in accordance with share purchase agreement with Total SA

* CRP will be paid on completion of interim certification process in accordance with share purchase agreement with Total SA

* Deal to be implemented by court-approved plan of arrangement, to require approval of at least 66-2/3 percent votes cast by Interoil shareholders