BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 earnings per share $0.87

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 revenue $998.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.05 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly food costs were 34.2% of revenue, an increase of 110 basis points as compared to Q2 of 2015
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 23.6%
* Qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 15.5 percent, down from 28 percent
* For 2016, management expects 220 - 235 new restaurant openings
* For 2016, management expects an effective full year tax rate of approximately 38.6%
Qtrly "Comparable restaurant sales declined primarily as a result of a decrease in number of transactions in our restaurants"
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution