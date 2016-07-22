BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition Q2 revenue up 2.2 pct in constant currencies

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 22 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :
* H1 2016 with reported revenue of 425.2 million Swiss francs ($431.94 million) vs 426.6 million francs year ago
* H1 group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 460.0 million francs compared with 457.2 million francs in 2015
* Q2 reported revenue up 2.2 percent in constant currencies at 205.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9844 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.