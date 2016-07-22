版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 12:37 BJT

BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere Tradition Q2 revenue up 2.2 pct in constant currencies

July 22 Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA :

* H1 2016 with reported revenue of 425.2 million Swiss francs ($431.94 million) vs 426.6 million francs year ago

* H1 group's consolidated adjusted revenue was 460.0 million francs compared with 457.2 million francs in 2015

* Q2 reported revenue up 2.2 percent in constant currencies at 205.8 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9844 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

