BRIEF-Mobimo Holding expects to post H1 profit in excess of CHF 80 mln

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 22Mobimo Holding AG :
* Said on Thursday that in the first half of 2016, the business activities of Mobimo Holding progressed better than expected
* Said was expecting to post H1 profit in excess of 80 million Swiss francs ($81.28 million)(prior year: 35.7 million Swiss francs)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9843 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.