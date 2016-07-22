版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 13:54 BJT

BRIEF-Syngenta CFO - doesn't look like crop prices will improve in H2

July 22 Syngenta

* Cfo says going into 2nd half currencies are looking to have fairly neutral effect

* Cfo tells reuters doesn't look like crop prices are going to improve in the 2nd half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

