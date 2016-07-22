版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 15:30 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Syngenta CFO - doesn't look like crop prices will improve in short term

(Corrects to say in 2nd bullet point doesn't look like crop prices will improve in short term, not 2nd half)

July 22 Syngenta

* CFO says going into 2nd half currencies are looking to have fairly neutral effect

* CFO tells reuters doesn't look like crop prices are going to improve in short term Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

