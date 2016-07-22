版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 17:44 BJT

BRIEF-Elringklinger cfo says sees cost improvement of about 30 million euros over 2-3 years at shielding systems

Elringklinger Ag

* Ceo says cheaper heat shield production to start in hungary in 2017

* Cfo says sees cost improvement of about 30 million euros over 2-3 years at shielding systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐