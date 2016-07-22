BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker Q2 earnings per share $1.84

July 22 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $6.30 to $6.50
* Stanley Black & Decker reports 2Q 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.84
* Q2 revenue $2.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.91 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters
* Raising 2016 full year diluted EPS guidance range to $6.30
- $6.50 from $6.20 - $6.40
* Announced CEO transition; John F. Lundgren to retire as
CEO, effective July 31 and continue as chairman through year-end
2016
* James M. Loree, currently president and COO, to succeed
Mr. Lundgren and join board
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.36 -- Thomson Reuters
* "Continue to face a challenging operating environment,
including potential fall-out from Brexit"
