公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-AMC Theatres says co makes final offer to buy Carmike Cinemas for $33.06/share in cash and stock

July 25 AMC Theatres:

* AMC Theatres makes best and final offer to acquire Carmike Cinemas for $33.06/share in cash and stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

