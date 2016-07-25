版本:
BRIEF-Engility Holdings sees Q2 revenue $535 mln

July 25 Engility Holdings Inc :

* Engility announces plan to refinance existing debt and releases select preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Sees Q2 revenue $535 million versus I/B/E/S view $519.7 million

* Anticipates it will continue to have approximately $1.1 billion in net debt

* Engility holdings inc qtrly total backlog of approximately $3.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

