UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp :
* E*Trade announces acquisition of OptionsHouse
* Deal for $725 million
* Intends to finance transaction through issuance of up to $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock
* Expects transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2017 and accretive in 2018
* Full run-rate synergies of approximately $65 million annually are expected in 2018
* Along with $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, remaining balance of deal value to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.