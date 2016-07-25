版本:
2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-E*Trade to buy OptionsHouse for $725 mln

July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp :

* E*Trade announces acquisition of OptionsHouse

* Deal for $725 million

* Intends to finance transaction through issuance of up to $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock

* Expects transaction to be relatively neutral to earnings in 2017 and accretive in 2018

* Full run-rate synergies of approximately $65 million annually are expected in 2018

* Along with $400 million of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, remaining balance of deal value to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

