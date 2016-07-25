版本:
BRIEF-Ocular Therapeutix gets complete response letter for dextenza NDA

July 25 Ocular Therapeutix Inc :

* Ocular Therapeutix receives complete response letter from FDA for its NDA for dextenza for treatment of post-surgical ocular pain

* Says no efficacy or safety issues raised by FDA

* Concerns raised by FDA pertain to deficiencies in manufacturing process, controls identified during a pre-NDA approval inspection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

