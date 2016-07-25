版本:
BRIEF-Workspace Property Trust to buy 108 properties for $969 mln from Liberty Property Trust

July 25 Workspace Property Trust:

* Workspace Property Trust to buy 108 properties for $969 million from Liberty Property Trust

* Deal for $969 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

