公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一

BRIEF-First South Bank announces purchase of mortgage servicing rights portfolio

July 25 First South Bank:

* First South Bank announces purchase of mortgage servicing rights portfolio

* Purchase of mortgage servicing rights (MSRS) of 452 high-quality Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae loans

* Purchase is subject to customary approval from two investor agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

