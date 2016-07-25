版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Homestreet inc qtrly earnings per share $0.87

July 25 Homestreet Inc

* Homestreet Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Homestreet Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.87

* Qtrly core net income of $22.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐