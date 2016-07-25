BRIEF-Express Scripts Q2 earnings per share $1.13

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
July 25 Express Scripts Holding Co
* Says Q2 revenue $25.22 billion versus $25.45 billion
* Sees Q3 total adjusted claims 311 million to 321 million
* Year adjusted diluted eps guidance range; raises mid-point; provides 2016 third quarter guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.33 to $6.43
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.57
* Says Q2 adjusted claims of 315.3 million
* Says narrows 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $6.33 to $6.43
* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.72 to $1.76
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.35; q3 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
