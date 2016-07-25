BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

July 25 American Campus Communities Inc says:

* American Campus Communities, Inc. reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.54

* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFO will be in range of $2.25 to $2.36 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2016 FFOM will be in range of $2.19 to $2.31 per fully diluted share

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.25 to $2.36

* Q2 revenue $186 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.9 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.54

* Owned net operating income ("NOI") 2.5 percent this quarter over Q2 2015

* Achieved same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.6 percent for Q2 2016 versus 93.0 percent for Q2 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 EPS between $0.83 and $0.91