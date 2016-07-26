BRIEF-BP Q2 underlying RC profit of $720 million

July 26 Bp Plc
* Upstream replacement cost (rc) loss for q2 was $109
million compared with a profit of $228 million a year ago
* Upstream underlying rc profit for q2 was $29 million
compared with $494 million for same period in 2015
* Upstream q2 non-operating items include a net gain of $7
million, a charge of $348 million for h1
* Total company net pre-tax charge of $5,229 million for q2
and $6,146 million for half year
* Total company net cash provided by operating activities
for q2 and half year was $3.9 billion and $5.8 billion
respectively
* 2Q16 part 1 of 1
* Q2 replacement cost (rc) loss for q2 was $2,247 million,
compared with a loss of $6,266 million a year ago
* Net cash provided by operating activities for q2 and half
year was $3.9 billion and $5.8 billion respectively
* Net debt* at 30 june 2016 was $30.9 billion, compared with
$24.8 billion a year ago
* Underlying rc profit for q2 was $720 million, compared
with $1,313 million for same period in 2015
* Net pre-tax charge of $5,229 million for q2 and $6,146
million for half year
* Company provided analyst consensus
* Q2 capital expenditure on an accruals basis* for q2 was
$4.2 billion compared with $4.7 billion for same period in 2015
* Quarterly dividend of 10.00 cents per ordinary share
($0.600 per ads)
* Q2 downstream replacement cost profit before interest and
tax for q2 $1,405 million versus $1,628 million year ago
* Q2 downstream 2016 results include a net non-operating
charge of $37 million
* Upstream expect third-quarter reported production to be
lower than q2 due to seasonal turnaround and maintenance
activities and impact of plant outage at enterprise pascagoula
gas processing plant in gulf of mexico
* Q2 downstream underlying replacement cost profit before
interest and tax was $1,513 million versus $1,867 million year
ago
* In q3 we expect turnaround activity to remain high, at a
similar level to q2
* See q3 industry refining margins will continue to be under
significant pressure.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: