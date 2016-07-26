BRIEF-LeEco acquires Vizio for $2 bln

July 26 Vizio Inc :
* Pioneering internet ecosystem company LeEco acquires Vizio
for $2 bln
* LeEco will acquire all of Vizio hardware and software
operations, technology and intellectual property
* Vizio hardware and software businesses will be owned and
operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of LeEco
* Vizio executive management team will remain in place and
will continue its operations as an independent subsidiary
* William Wang will transition to chairman and chief
executive officer of Inscape
* Says the Vizio data business, Inscape, will spin out and
operate as a separate, privately-owned company
