BRIEF-Range Resources reports Q2 NON-GAAP loss per share of $0.14

July 26 Range Resources Corp

* Range announces second quarter 2016 results

* Reports Q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Range Resources Corp says GAAP revenues for Q2 2016 totaled $102 million (a 58% decrease compared to Q2 2015)

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proposed merger with memorial is on track, with closing estimated to occur late in Q3

* Non-Gaap revenues for Q2 2016 totaled $363 million (a 10% decrease compared to Q2 2015)

* Production for Q3 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 1,430 mmcfe per day with 32% to 35% liquids

* Expects to average three rigs running for second half of 2016

* Production for entire 2016 year remains at high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe per day

* Expects to average three rigs running for second half of 2016.

* Is on target with its $495 million capital budget for 2016

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.14

* Production for entire 2016 year remains at high-end of previous guidance to average 1,410 to 1,420 mmcfe/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)