BRIEF-John Bean Technologies posts Q2 adjusted EPS $0.67

July 26 John Bean Technologies Corp :
* JBT Corporation reports robust results in the second
quarter of 2016
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.00 to $2.10
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $328.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $304.2
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.25 to $2.35
* For Q2 of 2016, inbound orders of $307 million expanded 27
percent
* Fy 2015 earnings per share was $1.88
* Backlog at quarter-end expanded 36 percent year over year
* "Q4 is expected to be seasonally stronger, with
performance in line with Q4 of 2015"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: