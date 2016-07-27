BRIEF-Starrag Group H1 order intake up at CHF 231 mln

July 27Starrag Group Holding AG :

* H1 order intake plus 64 pct to 231 million Swiss francs ($233.12 million)

* Order backlog for new machines amounted to 284 million Swiss francs at the end of June 2016. Compared to the end of 2015, this corresponds to an increase of 20 pct

* Sales in the first six months of 2016 amounted to 183 million Swiss francs, 0.8% above the prior year figure (182 million francs)

* H1 operating profit (EBIT) came in at 3.4 million francs(prior year: 7.0 million francs)

* H1 net profit of 2.0 million francs was less than in the previous year (3.1 million francs) and orresponded to 1.1 percent of top-line sales

* Expects full-year order intake in local currency to significantly exceed the figure reported for the 2015 fiscal year

* 2016 sales in local currency are expected to be slightly higher than in the previous year

