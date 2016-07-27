BRIEF-Wix.com Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 27 Wix.Com Ltd
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $278 - $280 million
* wix.com announces record setting second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $68.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $66.7 million
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.09
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.28
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raised financial outlook for full year 2016
* Sees q3 revenue $72 - $73 million
* Sees q3 adjusted ebitda $9 - $10 million
* Sees fy adjusted ebitda $34 - $36 million versus prior guidance of $30 - $32 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.49, revenue view $275.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $71.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: nGNXMYMVVa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.