BRIEF-Gannett Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

July 27 Gannett Co Inc
* Gannett reports second quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q2 total operating revenue $748.8 million versus $727.1
million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* By end of Q3, expect that annualized revenues acquired in
last twelve months will be more than $800 million
* Gannett Co Inc says now expects year over year revenue
growth for second half of 2016 of between 7% and 9%
* Company has revised its annual guidance
* Qtrly digital-only subscriptions grew 40%
* Additionally for second half of 2016, company expects
capital expenditures of $30-$40 million, not including real
estate projects
* Sees annualized digital component of revenues approaching
$1 billion
* Because of forex exposure in UK, see appreciation of
dollar to sterling, will result in reduction in reported
adjusted EBITDA of $6 million for H2 2016
* "Margins will remain under pressure, particularly in Q3,
driven by impact of recently acquired businesses"
* Q2 revenue view $768.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
