BRIEF-Suncor Energy says no changes to corporate guidance ranges previously issued on June 6

July 27 Suncor Energy Inc

* no changes to corporate guidance ranges previously issued on june 6, 2016

* Says oil sands operations production was 177,500 bbls/d in q2 of 2016, compared to 423,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter

* Says suncor remains on track to achieve $750 million reduction to its original 2016 capital budget