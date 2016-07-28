BRIEF-Bemis Company posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Bemis Company Inc :
* Q2 net sales $1.02 billion versus $1.03 billion last year
* Company will close four plants in Latin America to improve efficiencies and reduce fixed costs
* Total program charges incurred throughout 2016 and 2017 are estimated to be $28 to $30 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bemis Company reports second quarter results and announces restructuring program in Latin America
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms fy adjusted earnings per share view $2.68 to $2.78
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reduced cash from operations guidance to be in range of $425 to $465 million for FY
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $200 million for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production