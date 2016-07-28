BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive posts qtrly earnings per share of $2.12

BRIEF-Goldcorp says 2016 production was 2,873,000 ounces
* Says announced preliminary gold production for q4 and full year of 2016 of 761,000 ounces and 2,873,000 ounces, respectively
July 28 Group 1 Automotive Inc :
* Group 1 Automotive reports second quarter 2016 results
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says qtrly total U.K. Revenues increased 51.8 percent to $467.8 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 9.4 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.12
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.16
* Qtrly total revenue increased 2.1 percent to $2.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says qtrly new vehicle retail sales of $1.54 billion, up 0.4 percent
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production