BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive posts qtrly earnings per share of $2.12

July 28 Group 1 Automotive Inc :

* Group 1 Automotive reports second quarter 2016 results

* Group 1 Automotive Inc says qtrly total U.K. Revenues increased 51.8 percent to $467.8 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 9.4 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.12

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.16

* Qtrly total revenue increased 2.1 percent to $2.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly new vehicle retail sales of $1.54 billion, up 0.4 percent