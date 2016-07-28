BRIEF-Penske Automotive reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.11 from cont ops

UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto hits 2016 iron ore guidance, 2017 target intact
* 4th quarter sales exceed output (Adds comment, other commodities details)
July 28 Penske Automotive Group Inc :
* Penske automotive reports second quarter results
* Q2 revenue $5.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.17 billion
* Reports Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $1.11 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases ownership interest in penske truck leasing
* Store retail revenue up 0.2%
* Estimates accretion of at least $0.25 per share on an annualized basis after increased ownership in Penske truck
* Excluding F/X, same-store retail revenue grew 2.7% in q2
* Q2 Retail unit sales up 6.2% to 115,106
* Acquired additional 14.4% interest in Penske truck from units of GE Capital Global Holdings for approximately $498.7 million
* Purchase price was funded using existing liquidity including company's U.S. Credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* At current stage Galaxy project does not generate positive cash flows
* Dominion Diamond Corporation reports Diavik diamond mine fourth calendar quarter production