2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Cameco posts Q2 revenue C$466 mln vs C$565 mln

July 28 Cameco Corp :

* Cameco reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue C$466 million versus C$565 million

* Q2 revenue view C$572.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

